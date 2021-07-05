George Y. Oka

George Oka, 94 passed away peacefully on July 1, 2021 at his home in Boiling Springs, PA. His daughter Wanda was holding his hand when he passed away. He was born at Long Valley, California on August 4, 1926 to the late Toyokichi Oka and Taneyo Oka. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mitsuko Oka who passed away on September, 2020 his brother Amos Oka, two sisters Lily Hirakawa and Mary Toyoda. He is survived his son Glenn living in Arizona, his daughter Wanda living in Virginia and two brothers, James Oka of San Jose, California; and Robert Oka, of Cupertino, California; as well as his sister living in Livermore, California. During World War II, George and his family were relocated from San Jose, California and interned at Heart Mountain, Wyoming Relocation Center. Upon release from camp, he was drafted into the Army and served in the Military Intelligence Service for assignment to the Pacific Theater. He served in the Occupational Forces and Security Forces in Japan and upon discharge overseas, he spent several years as a Department of the Army Civilian where he met and married his wife, Mitsuko. George served in the Government for a total of 35 years and retired as the Director for Quality Assurance, Army Depot System Command. His hobbies included golf, hunting, bowling, gardening and piloting Cessna airplanes. An interesting incident regarding flying was when safely directed the plane that he was piloting to make a forced landing due to engine failure, at the most prestigious golf course in Japan, the Koganei Golf Course in Tokyo, where the cost of membership exceeds a million dollars.