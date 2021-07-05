George Y. Oka

George Oka, 94 passed away peacefully on July 1, 2021 at his home in Boiling Springs, PA. His daughter Wanda was holding his hand when he passed away. He was born at Long Valley, California on August 4, 1926 to the late Toyokichi Oka and Taneyo Oka. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mitsuko Oka who passed away on September, 2020 his brother Amos Oka, two sisters Lily Hirakawa and Mary Toyoda. He is survived his son Glenn living in Arizona, his daughter Wanda living in Virginia and two brothers, James Oka of San Jose, California; and Robert Oka, of Cupertino, California; as well as his sister living in Livermore, California. During World War II, George and his family were relocated from San Jose, California and interned at Heart Mountain, Wyoming Relocation Center. Upon release from camp, he was drafted into the Army and served in the Military Intelligence Service for assignment to the Pacific Theater. He served in the Occupational Forces and Security Forces in Japan and upon discharge overseas, he spent several years as a Department of the Army Civilian where he met and married his wife, Mitsuko. George served in the Government for a total of 35 years and retired as the Director for Quality Assurance, Army Depot System Command. His hobbies included golf, hunting, bowling, gardening and piloting Cessna airplanes. An interesting incident regarding flying was when safely directed the plane that he was piloting to make a forced landing due to engine failure, at the most prestigious golf course in Japan, the Koganei Golf Course in Tokyo, where the cost of membership exceeds a million dollars.
After retirement from Government Service, he decided to start another career in real estate by acquiring a PA real estate license. In his desire to improve in his new career, he decided to take courses and completed them to earn the right to use the designation GRI (Graduate Real Estate Institution). In March 1988, he took and passed all examinations related to, and attained a PA Real Estate Broker's License. During 1988, he became the Manager of the Carlisle Office of Coldwell Banker, MGM Realty Inc. He retired from an active real estate career in April 1991.
George was a member of the Nile Temple Shriner, a life member of the Far East Lodge #1, life member of the A&A Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, SJ, USA, and The American Legion.
George and Mitsuko assisted the officers of Japan Ground Self Defense Force and their families by providing them with a familiarization of the American society and culture during their overseas studies at the Army War College. Their heartfelt friendship and cooperation promoted a mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the United States and Japan.
Awards included, Congressional Gold Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Expert Infantryman Badge, and Commanders Award of Exceptional Civilian Service,
George Oka's remains will be cremated by Hoffman Funeral Services in Boiling Springs, PA. George and Mitsuko's ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. A memorial ceremony will be held in Arlington in the fall of 2022 prior to the internment. The family will provide information regarding the time and date of the internment and memorial ceremony when it becomes available.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.