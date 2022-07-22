George Wesley Fenicle

January 22, 1948- July 19, 2022

George Wesley Fenicle, 74 of West Chester, PA died Tuesday July 19, 2022, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

He was the beloved husband of Jane Pryslak Fenicle, with whom he shared 52 married years.

Born January 22, 1948, in Carlisle, PA, he was the son of the late George Wilmot Fenicle and the late Z. Grace Thrush Fenicle.

George grew up in Mt. Holly Springs, PA and graduated from Boiling Springs High School. He was an alumnus of West Chester University with his Undergraduate and Masters degree in Music Education.

George worked as a Music Educator at the Lower Merion School District 35 years. He was the choral music teacher in the Welsh Valley Middle School where he made many wonderful friends whom he has kept close over the years. He was the choir director at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in West Chester for 18 years and the Interim director for the Men and Boys Choir there for a year.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Chester and considered himself blessed to have two wonderful church families that have loved and supported him.

In addition to his wife, he survived by his sister, Gwendolyn Falkenstein, nieces, Jennifer, Jill and Katie; nephews, John, Geoff and Chris; great niece Eva and great nephews Zane, Dylan and Aaron.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 10 - 10:45 am at the Westminster Presbyterian Church 10 W. Pleasant Grove Road West Chester, PA followed by his Funeral Service at 11am.

Interment will be held on Tuesday July 26, 2022 at 11am at the Mount Holly Springs Cemetery 2 Watts St, Mt Holly Springs, PA 17065.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 https:/secure.pancan.org/siteonation2?df_id=2681&mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1

Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.