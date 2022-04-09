George W. Yuda, 98, of Carlisle, passed away on February 6, 2022, in Carlisle after a brief illness. Born in Carlisle to the late Montreville Speed Yuda and Lillian (Flickinger) Yuda, he was married for 64 years to Margaret “Peg” (Dougherty) Yuda, who predeceased him in 2012. Survivors include his four children: Timothy Yuda, Carlisle; Geoffrey Yuda, Dauphin; Montie Yuda (Sharon), Boiling Springs; and Georgette “Jo” Lipson (Steve), Mount Holly Springs. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and a cousin, Anita Dowd, of Carlisle. He graduated from Carlisle High School in 1941 and Dickinson College in 1947. He was a U.S. Army veteran. His father was a 1913 graduate of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, and George was considered a valuable resource about the school, being interviewed by local television, Native-American historians, and documentary filmmakers. His father had played shortstop on the Indian-school baseball team with Jim Thorpe, and Montreville and Jim remained close friends. One of George's favorite childhood memories was of meeting Thorpe when he visited the Yuda home. He was a retiree of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Environmental Resources, and the former Carlisle Hospital. He loved big-band music and played trumpet in the local Ted Lutz Orchestra during his college years. He enjoyed spending time in the mountains, hiking, hunting, fishing, and bird watching. He was a snappy dresser and loved wearing his hats and Native-American bolos. He had a wonderful sense of humor. The family thanks the caregivers at Carlisle's Cumberland Crossings retirement community, who took special care of him, and his former neighbors, especially Joe Buletza and family, for their friendship and kindness over the years. The family also acknowledges local historian Barbara Landis, who took such a special interest in George's family history, providing him with opportunities to share his story with many. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in George's name to a local hospice of the donor's choice. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.