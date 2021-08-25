George W. Lay, 88, of Carlisle passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at home.

Born August 25, 1932 in Newville, he was a son of the late John A. and Mary M. (Miller) Lay. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Josephine J. (Alleman) Lay since January 2013 and also by his sister Ruth E. Griffie.

Retired from the Mechanicsburg Naval Depot, he had attended Newville High School, was a former Mason, and member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association and St. Paul Lutheran Church, Carlisle.

Surviving are his loving children, who surrounded him in his final days, Sabrina J. Lay (Marcia Greise) of Harrisburg, Gloria J. Shindel (David) of Harrisburg and Darren W. Lay of Mechanicsburg; grandchildren Ashley Clugston, Adam Shindel and Chelsea Foultz; great grandchildren Natalie Clugston, Ryker Shindel, Harrison Clugston and Lennex Shindel; three nieces; and one nephew.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, August 27, 2021 at Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle preceded by a viewing from 10:00 AM. Interment in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle.