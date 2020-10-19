George W. Laughman, 80, of Newville, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 6, 1940 in Carlisle to the late Harry Allen and Helen Gertrude (Crum) Laughman.

George honorably served his country in the US Marine Corps. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his good friend Jake and going to breakfast with good friends like Donnie. George was a sports fan, he enjoyed attending Big Spring High School football games, watching the Washington Redskins, and the LA Dodgers. He was a member of St. Mary's United Methodist Church in Bloserville. George was well known for the work he did for many years as the owner/operator of George Laughman Siding.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Doris M. Laughman of Newville; one daughter, Georgeann Laughman of Carlisle; six siblings, Harry Laughman of Carlisle, Sylvia Brandt of Newburg, Mary Lou Shoemaker of Carlisle, Gerald Laughman of Perry County, Richard Laughman of Carlisle and Nancy Mummau of Carlisle; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Kathleen Walters and Harold Laughman.