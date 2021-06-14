George W. Eutzy, 82, of Carlisle, PA passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in the UPMC Harrisburg. He was born in Cleversburg on October 10, 1938, to the late James E. and Reba J. (Ile) Eutzy.

George proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and worked as an equipment operator for Local Union 432, Camp Hill. He was a member of the Cleversburg United Methodist Church, Eagles 1299, Carlisle, Williams Grove Historic Steam Engine Association and Perry County Old Iron Collectors.

Surviving are his children, Cindy K. Maryott (Dave) of Harrisburg and George W. Eutzy Jr. of Lurgan; grandson, Bryce Maryott; brothers, James F. Eutzy, Donald G. Eutzy, Terry L. Eutzy, and Walter S. ((Sam) Eutzy; sisters, Martha E. Ott, Pearl L. Plasterer, Gloria J.(Jean) Coy, and Grace A Russell; step-daughers, Mary Stover, Bev Bowman, Wanda(Sam) Stover, as well as five step- grandchildren, several step- great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Thelma King; grandson, Dane B. Maryott Jr.; brothers, Paul E. Gipe, Charles N. and John E. Eutzy; sisters, Myrtle M. Yohe, Lula M. Hutchison and Margaret M. Destefano; and stepsons, Joe King and Steve King.

Funeral services will be held July 24, 2021 at 11:30AM with Reverend Larry Gipe officiating at Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 and burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery, Shippensburg.