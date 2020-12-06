George S. Roush, 90, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Thornwald Home.

He was born March 23, 1930 in Carlisle to the late John William and Beulah (Hoover) Roush and was the widower of Janet G. (Bretz) Roush who passed away only two months ago.

George graduated from Carlisle High School. He retired as Manager of the Commissary Warehouse on the Carlisle Barracks. After his retirement, George worked for the Farmers Trust Company. He was a longtime member of Huntsdale Church of the Brethren where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. George was an active member of the Gideons International, serving in various leadership roles over the years. He loved his wife and daughter, Wendy, dearly. George was especially proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would brag about them to everyone.