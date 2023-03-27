George Richard Rummel, Jr.
November 29, 1954- March 20, 2023
George Richard Rummel, Jr., 68, of Carlisle, died on Monday, March 20, 2023. Services and burial will be private. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to view a complete obituary.
