George McAllister Peters

April 29, 1940 - January 31, 2023

George McAllister Peters, age 82, originally of Gardners, PA, passed away on January 31, 2023 in Milwaukie, OR. He was born April 29, 1940 to John B. and Mary E. K. Peters.

George served as an officer with the United States Army in Korea and later in the Army National Guard, retiring as Lieutenant Colonel. He was an active member of Rotary Clubs in Gettysburg, PA and Milwaukie, OR. After completing high school in Carlisle, PA (1958), he attended Washington and Lee University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree with Special Attainments in Commerce. Upon graduation, he received an ROTC Commission in 1962 as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve. He then completed graduate studies at Cornell University, earning an MBA.

George married Linda Ruth Braund on July 24, 1967 and together they raised two sons, Eric and Michael. He worked for over thirty years as a manager at Peters Orchards, and as Sales Manager and later General Manager of Mountain Orchard Cooperative in Aspers. After Linda's passing and his retirement from the family business, George moved to Portland, OR. He enjoyed spending time outdoors in the Pacific Northwest, and maintained his passion for music. He married Mary Lou Fox on July 19, 2006, and settled in the Portland suburb of Milwaukie. George and Mary Lou enjoyed traveling around the world together.

A faithful Christian, George was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in York Springs, PA where he sang in the choir and served on the church council. After moving to the West Coast, he regularly attended and served as treasurer of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in SE Portland.

George is survived by his wife Mary Lou, sister Susan, brothers John and Bill, children Eric and Michael, grandchildren Alex, Olivia, Diego, Charlotte, Amanda, and Jacob, and great granddaughter Luna. He is preceded in death by his first wife Linda, sisters Mary and Virginia, and brother Earl.

A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in York Springs, PA on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Dr. Chris J. Suehr officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment will be at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Carlisle at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made via check to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Main Street, York Springs, PA 17372. Please include Mission Endowment Fund on the memo line.