George Lester Over Jr., 84, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg, PA. He was born to the late George Lester and Rozeal Lorraine (Shade) Over on April 16, 1935 in Newville, PA. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. A visitation will be held one half hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for the full obituary and condolences for the family.