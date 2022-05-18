 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George L. Hoffman

August 29, 1938- May 16, 2022

George L. Hoffman Jr., 83, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born August 29, 1938, in Carlisle to the late George L. and Esther (Grimes) Hoffman Sr.

George retired as the president of PR Hoffman Materials Processing in 1991 and was an avid reader and loved to golf. He was a United States Army Veteran serving from 1956 until 1959.

Surviving is his loving wife, this year would have celebrated 60 years of marriage, Lillian (Brown) Hoffman of Carlisle; son, William Hoffman (Teri) of Lakeland, TN; daughter in law, Jody Hoffman of Shippensburg; four grandchildren, Eliot and Wyatt Hoffman of Shippensburg and Colin and Mia Hoffman of Lakeland, TN; and half-brother, Richard Grimes of Carlisle. He was preceded in death by his son, George L. Hoffman III.

Per Georges request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.

