George L. Ebener, age 98, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Bridges at Bent Creek in Mechanicsburg where he was a resident. He was born April 19. 1923 in Carlisle and was the son of William Carl and Blanche (Shughart) Ebener. George was married to the late Gladys (Miller) Ebener for 59 years who died March 1, 2001.
He was a 1941 graduate of Boiling Springs High School where he was class president and played trombone in the band. Mr. Ebener was the senior broker in the real estate firm George L. Ebener and Associates. He received his real estate license on May 22, 1952 and began his career at the former Paul Eichelberger real estate office in New Cumberland. After working as an agent for the former William Hooke, Sr. real estate agency, he went out on his own in 1957 and opened an office on 20 S. Pitt St. He then relocated to 44 W. High St., then to 139 W. High St. where he finished his career of six decades. In 1983, he opened a second office in Shippensburg at 430 E. King St. Mr. Ebener was a member and past president of the Carlisle Board of Realtors and a member of the PA State Board of Realtors. For many years, he served as a real estate appraiser for Dauphin Deposit Bank. Prior to his real estate career, he was co-owner of Ebener and Hubbert milk transporting business for local farmers in Cumberland County.
Mr. Ebener was a member of the Carlisle United Methodist Church and a faithful and lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church where he served as president of the Board of Trustees. He was a mason and member of Carlisle Lodge #260, Harrisburg Consistory Zembo Temple and a member of the usher unit. Mr. Ebener was also a member of the Carlisle Elk's Lodge and Carlisle Kiwanis Club where he was awarded the Legion of Honor. He was a former member of the Carlisle Borough Council and former member and past president of the Carlisle Municipal Authority.
Mr. Ebener is survived by his daughter Sharon L. Simons and husband Ronald of Carlisle; son-in-law Richard Sanders of Mechanicsburg; grandchildren Jason Simons, Jill Hewitt, Dr. Todd Sanders and his wife Daphne and Kathryn Knorr and her husband Nate; great-grandchildren Madelyn, Hudson and Harris Hewitt, Colette Knorr, and Abigail Sanders. Also survived by his good friend Helen Ocker of Carlisle.
In addition to his late wife, Mr. Ebener was preceded in death by his infant son Donald Lynn Ebener and daughter Beth Maria Sanders who died on November 21, 2018.
A funeral service will begin with Masonic funeral rites at 11:00AM on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Interment will take place at Westminster Cemetery. To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.