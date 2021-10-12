He was a 1941 graduate of Boiling Springs High School where he was class president and played trombone in the band. Mr. Ebener was the senior broker in the real estate firm George L. Ebener and Associates. He received his real estate license on May 22, 1952 and began his career at the former Paul Eichelberger real estate office in New Cumberland. After working as an agent for the former William Hooke, Sr. real estate agency, he went out on his own in 1957 and opened an office on 20 S. Pitt St. He then relocated to 44 W. High St., then to 139 W. High St. where he finished his career of six decades. In 1983, he opened a second office in Shippensburg at 430 E. King St. Mr. Ebener was a member and past president of the Carlisle Board of Realtors and a member of the PA State Board of Realtors. For many years, he served as a real estate appraiser for Dauphin Deposit Bank. Prior to his real estate career, he was co-owner of Ebener and Hubbert milk transporting business for local farmers in Cumberland County.