George J. Vaughn, 92, of Newville, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Swaim Health Center, Newville. He was born on June 2, 1930, in Shippensburg and was a son of the late Jackson T. Vaughn and Mabel K. (Holtry) Vaughn. He was married to the late Anna Louise (Vanasdlen) Vaughn. George graduated from Carlisle High School with the class of 1948. He served honorably in the US Air Force during the Korean War. George retired from the Evening Sentinel in Carlisle after 35 years of service as the layout man. George attended the Big Spring Heights Church of God in Newville and the Lifehouse Church of God in Carlisle. He enjoyed woodworking and was proud that he built his own house. He is survived by one son, Michael T. (and his wife, Cindy) Vaughn of Carlisle, three daughters, Sandra R. (and her husband, David) Godwin of Newville, Carol Ann (and her husband, Michael) Shay of Harrisburg and Diane V. (and her husband, Tim) Swartz of Carlisle, one brother Harold Vaughn, five sisters, Mildred Welsh, Evelyn Frick, Mary Farling, Emma Wigfield and Anna Marie Farner, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Comerer and Janet Smith and one granddaughter, Amanda Steffy. A viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, followed by funeral services at 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, with Pastor Chris Failor officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard.