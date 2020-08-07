× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George J. Garlin, age 78, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Holy Spirit Hospital. Born October 19, 1941 in New Germantown, PA, he was the son of the late George and Iva (Briner) Garlin.

George spent much of his life driving truck, beginning in 1962. He drove for Clouse Trucking and Shaffer Trucking. In his free time, George enjoyed watching Phillies and Eagles games, NASCAR races, attending races at Silver Spring Speedway with his sons, and liked to try his luck with lottery tickets.

Surviving is his wife, Vonnie Greegor; his daughter, Lori Dunn and husband Jeffrey of Carlisle; his sons, Timothy Garlin and wife Michelle of Martinsburg, WV and Robert Garlin and wife Sally of Newville; his daughter, Sherry Welsh and husband Greg of Boiling Springs; as well as thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his sisters, Sara Rice and Darlene Darr.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, August 10 at Mount Holly Springs Church of God, 602 McLand Drive, Mt. Holly Springs, where there will be a visitation beginning at 1:00 PM.

