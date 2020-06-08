George H. Shank, Jr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

George Henry Shank, Jr., 93, passed Saturday, June 6, 2020 of natural causes.

Born October 8, 1926 in Carlisle, he was the son of the late George and Elda (Monismith) Shank.

George retired from Kruger Dairy and was the owner of the Village Food Market. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed cooking for his family and friends at deer camp.

"Boo Boo" enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Romayne (Ilgenfritz) Shank; by sons, Gary (wife Patricia), Dennis (wife Susan) and Jeffrey (wife Marcia); 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by a son: Scott; three sisters, Esther Nickey, Anna Carver and Bette Alspaugh; four brothers, Reuben, Robert, Donald and David.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, private graveside services will be held in Letort Cemetery, Carlisle, with the Rev. Leon Blosser officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Christian School, 777 W North Street, Carlisle, PA 17013

To express an on-line condolence, please visit www.ronanfh.com.

