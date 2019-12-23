George H. Jumper, 100 yrs. of age, of Carlisle, PA died on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Thornwald Home, Carlisle.
He was born on September 23, 1919 in Boiling Springs, PA to the late Walter H. and Emma Stambaugh Jumper and was the widow of Jean I. Skelly Jumper.
George is survived by a son Leslie, Sr. and two daughters Patricia Kiehl and Francine Handshew. You may remember George from the Weaving Dept. at C.H. Masland, who he worked with for 42 years.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA with the Rev. William E. Pipp officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 AM till time of services. Interment with full military honors being provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard will be held in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.
