George D. Rykoskey, 72, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center, Camp Hill. He was born on February 22, 1949, in San Antonio, TX and was a son of the late Edward Joseph Rykoskey and Mary E. (Stum) Rykoskey.

George was a 1967 graduate of Carlisle High School and earned his Associates degree in accounting from Thompson Institute. George served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and retired from the Mechanicsburg Navy Depot with 25 years of service. George was a member of the Moose Lodge, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1299, White Circle Club, AmVets Post, American Legion and VFW all of Carlisle.

He is survived by one daughter, Tania Aument of Chambersburg; one sister, Sandra Rykoskey Carney and her husband Virgil of Reno, NV; one niece, Julie Carney and two nephews Allen Carney and Aaron Carney all living in Nevada; many beloved cousins; a terrific landlord and some great friends who considered him a brother. It is presumed that he is preceded in death by his older brother Edward Jay Rykoskey, however he is still listed as MIA while serving in Vietnam.

He was a generous man who was always very thoughtful and caring to his family and friends.

He collected coins, stamps, baseball cards and enjoyed music. He loved riding his Harley, fishing, and he was an avid hunter. With friends or alone, getting away to the cabin was something he enjoyed immensely. He was a great cook. He was a skilled craftsman and handyman, very intelligent and extremely meticulous in all that he did. He was a hard worker and never lost his faith in Jesus.

A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Trevor Steele officiating. Burial with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard will be at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.