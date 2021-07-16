George Chester McAlister, 78, husband of Annette M. (Eyler) McAlister, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. He was born January 13, 1943, in Carlisle to the late Chester and Mae A. (Kuhn) McAlister.

George served in the United States Air Force, graduated from HACC and the Pennsylvania School of Banking at Bucknell. George's career spanned positions at Commonwealth National Bank and as an Executive Vice President of Pennsylvania State Bank.

George was a talented baseball player who later coached his sons' Little League teams. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Mechanicsburg where he served on the church council and as a head usher.

He was loved by his family, outgoing and never afraid to "make the ask" when it was to benefit others.

In addition to his wife, George is survived by two sons David (wife Dyan) McAlister and Craig (wife Kelli) McAlister. He also leaves behind his five cherished grandsons Cole, Noah, Braeden, Luke, and Coby. There are no words to describe how incredibly proud he was of each of them. In addition to his late parents, George was preceded in death by his brother Gary L. McAlister.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 130 Nittany Dr., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.