George C. Weimer, Jr.
August 23, 1927 - September 6, 2022
George C. Weimer, Jr., passed away on September 6, 2022, at the age of 95. George was a dedicated volunteer who spent more than fifty years as an EMT. During his career, George ran tens of thousands of calls and saved many hundreds of lives. George also volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America, the Venture Scouts, and at CP Vo-Tech, as well as served on countless township committees.
George is survived by his son, George Weimer III, and his two daughters, Malini and Stephanie, as well as six grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sliver Spring Ambulance and Rescue Association, located at 12 Eleanor Drive in Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 on October 8, 2022, at 1 P.M.