George Arthur Stambaugh

October 22, 1939- July 25, 2022

George Arthur Stambaugh, lifelong Newville dairy farmer, passed away July 25, 2022, in the Church of God Home, Carlisle with his wife and daughter by his side. George was born to Luella Smith Stambaugh and George Francis Stambaugh on October 22, 1939.

George is survived by his loving wife Shirley Stambaugh and his daughter Debra Page. George was preceded in death by his two sons, Gary Arthur Stambaugh and George Alan Stambaugh.

George started on his fathers' farm as a very young boy. He graduated from Big Spring High School where his track records stood for many years. George for many years was president of the American Dairymen's Association where he travelled the country delivering talks and presentations to many state dairymen's association meetings and conventions.

The family requests those who wish to remember George please make a donation to the Pennsylvania Future Farmers of America in his name. Private services will be at the convenience of the family.