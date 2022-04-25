 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George Alan Stambaugh

  • 0

George Alan Stambaugh

September 02, 1965 - March 31, 2022

George Alan Stambaugh known to family as Ben ,age 57, of Newville PA, passed away March 31, 2022 in Montoursville Pennsylvania after a long battle with cancer. Ben was born in Carlisle PA and lived in Newville where he was a lifelong dairy farmer. He enjoyed NASCAR, good jokes, automobiles, and good country music. Ben was survived by his parents George and Shirley a sister Debra Page. George was preceded in death by his brother Gary in 1996. Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to the American Cancer Society in remembrance of Ben.

