George Alan Andreas, 90, of Carlisle, passed away Monday January 27, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born September 29, 1929 in Palmerton, PA, to the late Edward J. and Caroline (Stoll) Andreas.

George was a graduate of Palmerton High School and George Washington University. He worked for Hechinger's Corporation for 43 years where he was the store manager of the Camp Hill and Harrisburg Hechinger's stores. George was a life member of the NRA, member of the Cumberland Valley Corvette Club, the Hershey Regional Antique Automobile Club of America and the Rise-N-Shine Bowling League. He was also a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in New Kingstown, PA.

George is survived by his wife of 32 years, Emma Jane (Little) Andreas; his sister, Rose M. Stegman; 4 step-children; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.

In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his siblings, Anna Jane Fries; Robert Andreas and Ken W. Andreas.

Family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 9:00pm Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013 and from 9:30am until time of funeral service at 11:00am on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at the Trinity United Methodist Church 4 W. Main St. New Kingstown, PA 17072.