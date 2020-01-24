Genevieve A. Diehl

Genevieve ("Jenny") A. Diehl, 90, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away at home Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Jenny was born in Carlisle, PA on November 5, 1929 to the late John and Helen (Thrush) Sheeley.

Surviving is her husband of 72 years, Raymond E. Diehl, her son, Donald E. Diehl, of Boiling Springs and her daughter, Brenda Pallante of Carlisle, 7 grandsons and 10 great-grandchildren. Jenny was predeceased by a son, Randy L. Diehl.

After graduating from Boiling Springs High School, Jenny attended Carlisle Commercial College. She was an active member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Boiling Springs, PA, and volunteered at the Salvation Army. In addition, she was an excellent cook and tailor, dog lover, avid swimmer and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend throughout her life. As a child, Jenny built props at Allenberry Playhouse and worked on her family farm.

Services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Rd., Carlisle, PA with Rev. Bruce Fensterbush officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to her church. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

