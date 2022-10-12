 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gene Wayne Smyth

Gene Wayne Smyth

November 28, 1944- October 07, 2022

Gene Wayne Smyth, 77, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022.Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services and burial will be held in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family.

