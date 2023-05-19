Gene Harper Hershey, 78, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Born Thursday, July 20, 1944 in Shippensburg, he was a son of the late Harper D. and Mary E. Wolfe Hershey, Jr. Gene was a 1962 graduate of Big Spring High School, Newville, PA. He was of the Protestant Faith. Gene was co-owner of the family dairy farm alongside his brother Robert, retiring in 2014. He was a Board Member of Cumberland Valley Cooperative, he was State Chaplain and State Officer of the FFA. Gene was a real car enthusiast, belonging to several car clubs, and he enjoyed showing his red 1959 Chevy Impala convertible.

He was an avid hunter. Gene is survived by his wife of eight years, Monica S. Mellott Hershey, whom he married August 29, 2014; one daughter, Lorene C. Jones, Vero Beach, FL; one son, Tracy G. (wife Karla) Hershey, Cancun, Mexico; one step-son, Jeremy J. Dysinger, Shippensburg; two grandsons, Logan L. Jones, Mechanicsburg, and Jaufre Hershey, Cancun, Mexico; and one granddaughter, Ashleigh L. Jones, Shippensburg; one brother, Robert E. (wife Marylou) Hershey, Shippensburg; and one sister, Connie J. (husband Robert) Meyer, Wildwood, NJ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Janet Hershey. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with Mrs. Connie J. Meyer and the Rev. Harold E. Yeager officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Franklin-Fulton Chapter, 1019 Mumma Road, Wormlesburg, PA 17043. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.