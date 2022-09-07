Gaye Moffitt

Gaye Henry Moffitt

July 2, 1940 - August 27, 2022

Gaye Henry Moffitt passed peaceful, Aug 27,2022 in her home in Newville. She is survived by daughters: Tammy(Remi)Appelbaum and Robin Richards both of New York, NY. Grandchildren: Logan(Lauren)Appelbaum and son, Jackson of Royal Oak, Mich.. Sarah Appelbaum and friend Genny of Los Angeles, Cal., Kaili Richards(Paul Kaiser) and son, Knox of Charleston, SC, Wesley(Jillian) Richards and daughters, Parker and Zoe of New York, NY, Blake(Nicole)Richards and Daughter Harper and son Nolan of Royal Oak, Mich, and Jesse Lawrence(Suchi Falala) of Chicago, Ill.

Sisters Gloria(Leon)Adams of Newville and Darla Henry of Harrisburg and many nieces and nephews. Her brother Alan Henry preceded her in death as well as her husband, Robert Moffitt.

Gaye was the daughter of Claude and Thelma Henry of Shannondale(Clarion County) and Newville, PA who also preceded her in death,,

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Contributions in her memory can be given to: PBS-TV; Habitat for Humanity or Shriners.