Gary W. Herman, 59, of Carlisle, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident. He was born on July 2, 1961 in Carlisle and is the son of J. Wolford Herman, Jr. and Ruth N. (Owens) Herman. Gary graduated from Carlisle High School in 1979 and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Penn State University. Gary worked most of his life in sales and worked for FedEx, Faulkner Honda, Master Brand and most recently with R & R Landscaping. He raised his children in the First United Church of Christ, Carlisle, and served as a Deacon and Elder for a period of time. He also volunteered as a soccer coach on the children's teams for the YMCA when they were young. Gary was passionate and proficient in any sport he adopted, but especially basketball, golf and bicycling. Any of these sports would have been his choice if he could have turned pro. Gary was a gentle-hearted man and profoundly and positively impacted many people with his welcoming and reassuring spirit. Living proof can be seen in his family's memories. Mitchell remembers his dad's unrelenting optimism and great sense of humor. Clay will always respect Gary's ability to connect with anyone and everyone he met. Luke will always savor his time playing golf and billiards with his dad; but especially the inevitable laughter that accompanied the games. Sally always respected her dad's humility, which she recognizes was at his core. As for living day to day, Mitchell says these gifts have helped him immeasurably in coping with life, good and bad. Sally noted that her dad's love for all types of music will always be a big part of her life. But it is the life-enduring and life-enhancing strengths that his children will be thankful for every day. "Focus on what is important, especially family." "Stick to your beliefs." "Always keep your chin up." And each will always cherish the one gift that everyone who knew Gary will recognize. He always shared how much he loved his children and how his pride in them knew no bounds. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his former wife, Constance Herman (Phillipy), his five children, Mitchell Herman, Lucas Herman, Clay Herman, Sally Herman and Reid Herman, all of Carlisle; two sisters, Gayle Rich (and her husband Don), of York, and Kathy O'Donnell (and her husband Jack), of Carlisle and many nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 in the Faith Chapel, 1453 Holly Pike, Carlisle with Pastor Michael Mayer officiating. Friends are welcome to be present for Gary's burial at 1:00 p.m. on Friday in Longsdorf Cemetery, 200 N. Locust Point Rd., New Kingstown, PA 17072. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by check to the Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council, P.O. Box 531, Shippensburg, PA 17257; or online at: https://www.cvrtc.org/donation/. Click the Donate Online button. To join Gary's virtual service please visit www.EwingBrothers.com for further details.