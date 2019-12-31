Gary R. Jones, age 77, of Carlisle, died suddenly on Monday, December 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Bedford, PA, to the late Charles S. and Marjorie V. Calhoun Jones.
Gary was a retired administrator for the Big Spring School District and a member of The Meeting House church in Carlisle, PA.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis E. Shoemaker Jones of Carlisle; two daughters, Carolyn I. Staffieri of Lititz, and Kelly R. Rimmer of Dillsburg; one son, Aaron D. Jones of Carlisle; and a brother Robert G. Jones of Lees Summit, MO.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12:00 noon in the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2002 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA, with Pastor Alan Robinson officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gary's name may be made to the A.L.S. Association of Greater Philadelphia, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002 or webpa.alsa.org, or to The Meeting House, 1155 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, PA 17015.
