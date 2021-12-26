Gary O. Martin, 73, of Newville, PA passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, in the UPMC Carlisle with his family by his side. He was born October 28, 1948, in Carlisle to Evelyn (Yoter) Martin and the late Oliver Martin.

Gary was a lifelong resident of Penn Township, Cumberland County and was a graduate of Big Spring High School and Electronics Institute, Harrisburg. He was a United States Navy Veteran and served aboard the USS John F. Kennedy Aircraft Carrier. Gary retired from the Letterkenny Army Depot with 30 years of service as an Equipment Specialist. He was a Penn Township Supervisor since 2008 and Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, since 2009. His memberships include, Cumberland County Agricultural Preservation Board, Cumberland County Council of Governments, where he had served as Vice President and President, Penn Township Volunteer Fire Department, where he was the former Vice President, and Big Spring Bulldog Foundation, where he served on the board. Gary was a member of the Dickinson Presbyterian Church and attended the Newville First Church of God. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, loved Penn Township and loved spending time with his family and his three grandsons.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Pat (Lay) Martin; daughters, Chris T. Campbell; son, Craig O. Martin; three grandsons, Oliver Martin, Cameron Campbell, and Nathan Campbell; and sister, Mary Beth (Stanley) Nye.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Newville First Church of God, 475 Shippensburg Rd., Newville, PA 17241 with Rev. Wayne Good officiating. A viewing will be held at 12:00 PM until the time of service and burial will be in the Dickinson Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Penn Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1750 Pine Road, Newville, Pa 17241 or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.