Gary L. Stamm, 74, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born in Milton on June 28, 1946 to the late N. Lee and Mary (Mader) Stamm.

Gary was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, class of 1965, a member of the U.S. Army National Guard, and the Future Farmers of America. He worked in the family business, Mrs. Stamm's Chicken, for over 40 years and for Allen Distribution as a truck driver for 15 years. Gary was a pilot who loved to fly his own plane. Among his other hobbies, he was an avid car collector, golfer, and he bowled in a league for over 20 years. Gary loved rebuilding Corvettes and attending and helping at all the Carlisle Car Shows. He also loved spending time with his granddaughters.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Leilani (Gitt) Stamm; son, Jason (Heather) Stamm of Mt. Holly Springs; granddaughters, Morgan and Kaitlyn, both of Pittsburgh and Hailie of Mt. Holly Springs; sisters, Nancy Herschel and Susie Andrews, both of Carlisle; and many nieces and nephews. Gary was predeceased by brother, Andy Stamm.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Amelia Given Library, 114 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.