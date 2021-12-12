 Skip to main content
Gary L. Rhoades

Gary L. Rhoades, 69, of Carlisle, PA passed away December 9, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Plainfield First Church of God, 2089 Newville Rd., Carlisle, PA 17081. Viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 11:00AM until service time. Interment will take place at Young's United Methodist Church Cemetery in Shermans Dale.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign guest book and to read full obituary please go to www.HoffmanFH.com

