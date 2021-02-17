Gary L. Myers left the building on February 10, 2021, at the age of 70, to be with his daughter, Dawn (Myers) Jumper.

He was a fun-loving man with the ability to say something goofy at the most inappropriate time, making the whole room either laugh or hang their heads in shame. Graduating from Carlisle High School in 1968 and never leaving the Carlisle area, he had friends too many to count. Even though he tried various jobs, he always came back to his artistic talent of sign painting and pin striping, spending most of his life being self-employed.

He enjoyed hot rod cars and motorcycle riding. He loved to watch all different sorts of movies, especially comedies. Most recently, he spent his time helping his neighbors with odd jobs and he could clean a car mat like nobody else. Kind but tastefully honest, you never had to wonder what he was thinking.

Being the youngest of his family ("the baby"), born on January 13, 1951, he was preceded in death by both parents, H. Clair and Helen (Dunkle) Myers; both brothers, Richard C. Myers and Jack A. Myers; his little girl, Dawn (Myers) Jumper and his four-legged buddy, Ford.