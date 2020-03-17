Gary L. Hoyaux, age 75 of Carlisle, passed away March 15, 2020 at the Sarah Todd Home. He was born January 16, 1945 in Shippensburg. Gary was a member of the American Legion, the VFW, Eagles, and was a past president of the Boiling Springs Sportsman's Club. He loved riding his motorcycle, belonging to several motorcycle clubs, and spoiling his dogs; most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his wife, Lisa K. Hoyaux; children, Michelle Orner (Jeff); Angela Suddreth (Lee) and Matthew Hoyaux (Holly); step-daughters, Janelle Baker and Jessica Bowersox and her daughter, Myelyn, and numerous other grandchildren as well as 7 brothers and sisters. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert E. and Beverly Hoyaux and son, Michael Hoyaux.

Viewing and services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle. Interment will be held at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Speranza Animal Rescue. (Speranzarescue.org)

