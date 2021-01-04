Gary L. Foster, age 76, of Bloserville, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle. He was born May 11, 1944 in Bloserville and was a son of the late Robert J. Foster, Sr. and Virgie E. (Barrick) Foster.
He resided all his life in Bloserville. Gary graduated from Big Spring High School in 1962, and he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as an aviation mechanic stationed in Germany during the Vietnam war. An honorable discharge was granted so he could come home and run the family business, Foster's General Store, in Bloserville. He went on to work at many varied jobs including most recently working as a licensed real estate agent with Spencer & Spencer.
Gary was always an industrious person and he began work as a small child, pumping gas and working at the family store. As a teenager he also helped to manage The Orchard Motel, which was owned by his parents. He was employed as a salesman for several companies including Steinman Hardware Co., Tory Belt and Leather Co., and Tex Tan Western Wear and Saddle Co. Before he became a licensed realtor he was a manager at Unclaimed Freight. Throughout his life Gary was engaged in several successful business ventures of his own including an excavating company that did landscaping, septic system installation and macadam, a welding business that made Pioneer wood stoves, and he started the F. & M. Trailer company to manufacture horse trailers with a friend. In his later years he was a frequent attendee at local auctions where he purchased furnishings for his rental property maintenance business. Throughout his life Gary was an avid baseball fan and a great supporter of the activities that his boys engaged in as well.
He is survived by his loving companion Stephanie Chertok of Carlisle, two sons, Justin and wife Christia of Newville and Coby and wife Christina of Carlisle, and his dearly beloved grandchildren Elizabeth, Austin and Ty. Additionally, he is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Robert J. (Nancy) Foster, Jr. of Boiling Springs, Nancy (Barry) Snyder of Carlisle, and Cinda (Kenneth) Walker of Newville, as well as a niece and many nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Audrey, a niece Kristan Foster and granddaughter Mia Foster. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew this wonderful and unique man. He was loved by all, never to be forgotten.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial video available at https://youtu.be/aOo_0uNAJyA