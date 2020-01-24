Gary D. Heckmon passed away peacefully and with dignity at his home on Monday, January 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’ Disease.

Gary was born on October 15, 1946 to Raymond and Maxine (Oswald) Heckmon in Butler, Pennsylvania. He was raised on the family farms in Cooperstown and Carlisle, Pennsylvania. In 1965, he moved to Estacada, Oregon which remained his home until his passing.

Gary’s passion was for being in the outdoors, as he spent the first twenty years of his career as a logger in Oregon. He later worked outdoors for Portland General Electric Company, from which he retired in 2006.

Gary had a special affection for animals, in particular, the many horses that he owned and rode throughout the mountain forests of Oregon. He also loved his dogs and they were his constant and supportive companions during his long journey with Alzheimer’s.

Gary is survived by his mother, Maxine Heckmon, Mt. Holly Springs, PA, brothers, James (Linda) Heckmon, Gardners, PA, and Mark (Natalie) Heckmon, Woodstock, IL and three nephews, Ryan Heckmon, Drew Heckmon and Tim Schwartz and good friend, Brad Barber. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Heckmon.