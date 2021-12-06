Garry M. Failor, Jr., 48, of Newville, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. He was born on December 18, 1972, in Carlisle and is the son of Garry M. Failor, Sr. and Merrilyn D. (Earnest) Failor of Carlisle.

In addition to his parents, Garry is survived by his wife of 11 years Kristie A. (Scott) Failor of Newville, one son Tristin M. Failor and one daughter, Heaven L. Failor both of Newville. Garry is also survived by several uncles, aunts, and cousins. Garry is preceded in death by his grandparents on both sides and one uncle.

Garry attended Big Spring School and earned his GED. Garry then accomplished his AA in Business, BA in Sports and Recreation Management and MAED specializing in Early Childhood Development all from Ashford University.

Garry in life enjoyed every aspect of sports in general, coaching and being a mentor to many. He had a passion for bowling, also being a member of the USBC sports organization. More than anything Garry loved being with his family and friends and cherished every moment. He will be forever in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held by the family at the Carlisle First Church of the Brethren, 1340 Forge Rd. Carlisle, PA on December 11, 2021, at 12:00 p.m.