Garrath (Garry) A. Germain

Garrath (Garry) A. Germain, 88, of Carlisle, PA passed away peacefully at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital on November 16th, 2020. Garry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Germain of Carlisle, PA; his oldest son – Paul Germain of Melrose, MA, as well as Paul's wife Fiona, his grandson Alexander and his granddaughter, Sabrina; as well as by his youngest son – Chris Germain of Carlisle, PA and his wife, Jennifer. He is also survived by his sister Norma, in Glenboro Manitoba and several nephews and nieces.

