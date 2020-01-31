Garnet J. Mackling, 89, formerly of Gardners, PA, passed away January 30, 2020 in the Genesis Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA. She was born April 29, 1930 in War, West Virginia to the late Rachel (Lamp) Wright.

Garnet retired in 1992 from the former Sprint Co., where she worked as a Central Toll Investigator. Garnet also was employed as a hostess at the Holly Inn for 8 years. Her memberships included: the American Legion, Post 674 and Chambersburg Moose, Post 842. Garnet enjoyed reading, completing word puzzles and camping.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, James L. Mackling; two daughters, June I. Sheffield of Hoover, AL and Kitty Davis of Newburg; two sons, Roy L. Fansler of Panama City Beach, FL and Harold H. Fansler of Miamisburg, OH; stepson, Keith Mackling of Greencastle; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA with Rev. Eric Mosemann officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service and burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

