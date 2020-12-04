 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galen L. Jumper

Galen L. Jumper

{{featured_button_text}}
Hoffman 2015 obit logo

Galen L. Jumper, age 75, of Carlisle, PA died on Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Church of God Home in Carlisle. He was born in Carlisle on April 30, 1945 to the late Miley Henry and Ruth Virginia Hock Jumper.

Galen had worked as a mason tender for the former Rinehart & Sheaffer Masonary Contractors.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ruth Ann Rose Jumper; his daughter, Dawn Marie Jumper and husband Toma Thissen and their son Tyler J. Thissen all of Carlisle, he is also survived by his four sisters, two brothers and was preceded in death by four brothers.

As per Galen's wishes services will be private and handled at the convenience of his family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book and read the full obituary please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News