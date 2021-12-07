Galen D. Starner, 86, of Gardners, PA, passed away on December 6, 2021, in Gettysburg Hospital. He was born October 27, 1935, in Carlisle to the late Boyd and Esther (Beam) Starner and was the widower of Beverly Starner, who passed away after 61 years of marriage.

Galen was a United States Army Veteran and worked in construction for many years. He then preceded to work on the dock at Eastern Express and later retired from Carolina Freight. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and loved spending time outdoors, especially hunting and gardening. Galen enjoyed being at home and spending time with his family. He loved his horses, Honey and Jerry.

Galen is survived by his three brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister.

A viewing will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA, 17065. Burial will be held privately in the Goodyear Cemetery. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.