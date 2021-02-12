Gale G. Bear

On Feb 4, 2021, Gale Bear of Mechanicsburg passed away at 82 in the home she loved, surrounded by the gardens she tended with such joy and care.

She was born on September 30, 1938 in Camp Hill, PA to Israel and Mabel (Cope) Gross in an Old Order Mennonite household. Her adult life was shaped by many things but domestic violence, stalking, and the aftermath of that loomed large. She was an indomitable and determined survivor who worked two jobs and ran a business to single-handedly support her six children. She took over her mother's market stand at the West Shore Farmer's Market, preserving it for the third generation.

Mid-life would see her bloom. Her love of and interest in people along with a strong work ethic would see her become successful in real estate. She traveled overseas and became an avid tennis player. She gathered a large, diverse group of devoted friends who remember her vivacious smile, love of learning, book club parties, garden tours, and her keen interest in their lives.

She is survived by her children: David, Ben, Patty, Rachel, Susie, and Sharon, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, along with her sister Linda and brother, Glenn.

