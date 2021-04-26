Gail J. McDermott, age 70, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. Born October 23, 1950 in Mechanicsburg, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Betty G. (Hippensteel) Mayberry. Gail worked as an Office Director in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. She was a member of the Daughters of America Revolution. Gail was a former chair member of the Cumberland County Democratic Committee. She was an avid Yankee and Cowboys fan. Gail's greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and family. Gail is survived by her loving husband, John W. McDermott; son, Andrew Crone and wife Julia of Mechanicsburg; two grandsons, Patrick and Declan Crone; sister, Wanda Stum and husband James of Mechanicsburg; nephew, Christopher Stum and niece, Jamie Stum. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Mackenzie Grace Crone. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, April 30, 2021 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Inc., 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg.