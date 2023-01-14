Gail A. Mitchell

April 19, 1948- January 10, 2023

Gail A. Mitchell, 74, of Carlisle, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Hershey Medical Center.

Born in Burlington, Vermont, she was preceded in death by her parents, John and Tam (Vosburgh) Wriston and her son, Lance B. Mitchell.

Gail is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ret. Colonel Thomas E. Mitchell; her son, Chad T. Mitchell and his wife, Emily; her son, Bret H. Mitchell and his wife Gracia; and her six grandchildren, Emelina, Zachary, Valeria, Ethan, Daniella, and Gemma.

Thomas and Gail met and fell in love when they were 17 years old. After Gail said "Hi" to him in the hallway between classes in 1965, they have been together ever since. After graduating from Newark Senior High School and the University of Delaware, they began a 30-year adventure as an Army Couple.

As an Army Wife, Gail served too. At Thomas' retirement ceremony, she was awarded the Outstanding Civilian Service Medal for all her hard work supporting Thomas, our soldiers, and their families throughout all those years.

Gail, in addition to being a doting Mother and Grandmother, was a gifted watercolor artist and member of the Pennsylvania Watercolor Society and Baltimore Watercolor Society. Her works have been accepted and displayed at national level art shows where she had won several awards and honorable mentions over the years. In addition to being an active member in the Cumberland Valley Corvette Club where she enjoyed all the Corvette Cruises, Gail was also an avid clay shooter, enjoyed golf, loved music and going to live concerts.

Services and interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.

