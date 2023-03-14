G. Robert "Bob" Carleton

March 31, 1929- March 11, 2023

"G. Robert (Bob) Carleton March 31, 1929- March 11, 2023 G. Robert (Bob) Carleton, 93, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Sarah Todd Nursing Home, Carlisle. He was born March 31, 1929, in Galion, Ohio, to the late Claude B. and Maude M. (Zimmerman) Carleton.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, M. Jean Carleton; four children; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his two sisters.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.