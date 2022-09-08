Froso Touloumes

July 23, 1944- August 31, 2022

Froso Touloumes July 23, 1944- August 31, 2022Froso (Barbuzanes) Touloumes passed away peacefully on August 31, 2022, in Melrose, MA. Beloved wife for over fifty years to James (Demetrios) J. Touloumes, Jr. (+2016), Froso was a devoted mother to their three children and seven grandchildren.

(In addition,) Froso was a woman of many and various accomplishments, both personally and professionally.

Professionally, she operated two area restaurants (T Jimmy's Place and Kosta's Fine Cuisine) and was equally at home in the kitchen as the front of the house.

Froso was also known for her impeccable taste, curating, and selling fine antiques at Froso's Antiques.

And, very much ahead of the times, Froso was elected to the prestigious position of President of the Pennsylvania Restaurant Association. Personally, Froso was a founding member and dedicated parishioner at The Pillars of Orthodoxy Church in Carlisle, PA. Both she and her husband were very active in many areas of parish life with Froso serving as parish Treasurer for many years. Two of her most treasured memories included pilgrimages to the Holy Land and Greece with fellow parishioners.

After the death of her beloved husband, Froso chose to fulfill a truly special wish.

Froso was tonsured a schema nun in the Orthodox church with the name Mother Euphrosyne.

In a lifetime of many blessings, she considered this her greatest joy and blessing.

Froso leaves behind her mother Mary Z. Barbuzanes, brother Anthony J. Barbuzanes (+2018), sister Lola Rigas; brother-in-law Constantine (Dean) Touloumes; daughter, Vasiliki (Vikki) Avery and her husband Scott of Carlisle with their children Euphrosyne and Cleopatra of Arizona; son Constantine (Kosta) Touloumes and his wife Michelle with their children Marianna, Demetrios and Eleni of Carlisle; son James (Demetrios) Touloumes and his wife Evgeniki (Kiki) of MA with his children Nikolas and Alexis of New Oxford.

Funeral services were held at the Holy Transfiguration Monastery in Brookline, MA with the burial at The Pillars of Orthodoxy Church in Carlisle, PA. Memorial contributions can be made to The Pillars of Orthodoxy Church, 350 West Old York, Carlisle, PA 17013 in memory of Mother Euphrosyne (Froso) Touloumes. Arrangements in PA were handled by Hollinger Funeral Home, Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.