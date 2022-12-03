Frederick W. Bohls

July 24, 1938- November 21, 2022

Frederick W. "Fred" Bohls, 84, of Hampden Township, passed away peacefully, Monday, November 21st 2022, in Mechanicsburg, PA.

Born in 1938 in Youngstown, OH, he was the oldest son of the late Alvin & Ruth (Schellhase) Bohls. Fred was a graduate of Yorktown High School and received his bachelor's at Texas Lutheran.

Fred was a member of several local community organizations but was heavily involved with Trout Unlimited and Lutheran Men in Mission. Fred had many hobbies but specifically enjoyed making Texas style bbq, fly fishing, hunting, supporting the Texas Longhorns and wood turning. Fred was a devout Lutheran and found his strength with his faith, and fellowship with his church.

Surviving is his daughter, Ruth (Bohls) Madison and stepson John Tobin; Grandchildren John Oliver, Connor Madison and Kyla Madison; Two brothers Paul Bohls and Jon Bohls. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his sister Miriam Bohls

Contributions in Fred's memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation by visiting www.kidney.orgonate. The family wishes to thank and wish their condolences to all of the people that provided enduring, supportive and valuable friendships that Fred had throughout his lifetime.