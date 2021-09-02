Frederick R. Klein, 70, of Carlisle, died Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Hershey Medical Center.

Born in Lebanon, PA on September 22, 1950, he was a son of the late Warren Ray and Dorothy R. (Frederick) Klein.

A 1968 graduate of ELCO High School, he served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Frederick was employed at the Defense Logistics Agency, Mechanicsburg, for over 30 years, until his retirement. He was also employed at Bethlehem Steel, Lebanon, for 17 years. Frederick was an avid outdoorsman, including hiking, birdwatching, and hunting, and enjoyed traveling.

He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer, wife of David Craddock, of Houston, TX; son, Richard, husband of Sankari Klein, of Glassboro, NJ; grandchildren; brothers, Kendall, husband of Donna Klein, of Myerstown, Scot Klein, of Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Cheryl Klein and Lorraine McCachren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.