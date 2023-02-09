Frederick Lee Briggs, 75 of Grantham, PA passed away on January 7th, 2023. He was born on May 27, 1947, in Warren, PA. The son of Francis L. and Elizabeth (Brittain) Briggs, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Craig Briggs of Warren, PA and his sister, Margaret E. Myers (Peggy) of Garland, Pa.Fred graduated from Youngsville High School, Youngsville, PA where he excelled in track and football. He then continued his education and graduated from Bryant- Stratton College in Buffalo, New York. However, prior to beginning his career, he received his draft notice and served his country in the Viet Nam War in the army, 1st Calvary. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. After his discharge, he again continued his education at Williamsport Area Community College and Pennsylvania State University.He had a challenging, demanding but rewarding career in IT for over 40 years. Most of which were at Highmark Blue Shield, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. (PennDot).Fred enjoyed being outdoors. He was a runner until his later years and completed two marathons. He also loved spending time with his brother, Craig, every year at his hunting camp in Warren County, PA. His yardwork was overwhelming, but he took pride in doing it himself. He also looked after neighbors helping when he could.Most important to him was being with his family. There was nothing he would not do for his family. His loving wife of 39 years, Elaine (Morrison) Briggs; his daughter Jessica Briggs and his granddaughters Leila M. Brgulja and Lydia J. Herr of Mechanicsburg, PA. He was beloved by his family. In addition, he left behind his mother, Elizabeth Briggs; brother C. Michael Briggs of State College, PA, sister, Bonnie Hunter of Meadville, PA and twelve nieces and nephews.Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.A remembrance of his life will be held later. An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com