Frederick J. Worthington II, age 57 of Newville, passed away November 13, 2021 at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center. Born August 31, 1964 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Frederick J. and Margaret E. (Shriner) Worthington.

Frederick was a dock worker for Ross for over 25 years. He is survived by his sons, Brandon Worthington and wife, Tiffany; Joshua Worthington and Shawn Worthington, all of Greencastle; sisters, Emma Jane Pattenni and husband, Dominick of Carlisle and Linda Carr and husband, Douglas of Newville. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bertha E. "Sissy" Worthington

Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 51 Asper Drive Shippensburg, where viewing will be held on Thursday November 18, 2021 from 11:00AM until time of funeral service at 1:00PM, with Pastor JR Wells, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cancer Treatment Centers of America at www.cancercenter.com or St Jude's Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org in memory of Fred. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com