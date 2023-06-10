Frederick "Fred" Dennison Lehman

February 1, 1944 - June 8, 2023

Frederick "Fred" Dennison Lehman, 79, of Carlisle, passed away on June 8, 2023.

He was born February 1, 1944, to the late Merle D. and Martha (Carl) Lehman.

A visitation for friends and family will be held from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 124 Carlisle Road, Newville, PA 17241.

